Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,018. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $226.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

