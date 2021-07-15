Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases 101 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $8.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,690.37. 39,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,372.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.