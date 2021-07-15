Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRG opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

