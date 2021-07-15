SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,551 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 181.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,929,000 after purchasing an additional 552,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $187.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.29 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.87 and a twelve month high of $197.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $372,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.