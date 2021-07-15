SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URA. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,098,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,378,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.