SG Americas Securities LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RC stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

