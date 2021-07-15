SG Americas Securities LLC Has $367,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Invesco by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

