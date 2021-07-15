SG Americas Securities LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 123,882 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 360,721 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,824.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $956,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

