Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 303,917 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 303,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGCAU. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $263,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OTCMKTS:NGCAU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,266. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.