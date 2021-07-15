Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 443,448 B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 443,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRPMU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger stock remained flat at $$10.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRPMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.