Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $4.95 Million in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMIVU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth $56,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth $396,000.

NASDAQ FMIVU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,355. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

