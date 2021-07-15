Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes $5.98 Million Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 597,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,011,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,896,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,513,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $7,007,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUCKU remained flat at $$10.35 during trading on Thursday. 29,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,254. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

