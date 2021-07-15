Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBSAU. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000.

NASDAQ:TBSAU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 49,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

