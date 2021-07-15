Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

