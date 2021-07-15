Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Gap Up to $14.44

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $14.87. Shell Midstream Partners shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 8,217 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHLX. Mizuho upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 147.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

