Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 55,779 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $553,370.40. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,842,069 shares of company stock valued at $170,140,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of -89.04. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

