Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Increases By 218.9%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGESY stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGESY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

