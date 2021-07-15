Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Expands By 170.6%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 170.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ARTW opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.37. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.14% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

