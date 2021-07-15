Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Expands By 755.6%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 755.6% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,800. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.17.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

