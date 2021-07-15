Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Decreases By 96.5%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the June 15th total of 825,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BEP stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 203.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 356,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 238,564 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at $2,876,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.21.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

