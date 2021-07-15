Short Interest in CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Drops By 79.8%

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the June 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNXF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. 12,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,993. CannAmerica Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.
CannAmerica Brands Company Profile
