Short Interest in CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Drops By 79.8%

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the June 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNNXF remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. 12,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,993. CannAmerica Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

