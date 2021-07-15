Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Increases By 2,150.0%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 2,150.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CANL opened at $0.08 on Thursday. CannLabs has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing.

