Short Interest in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Decreases By 100.0%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.