Short Interest in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Expands By 400.0%

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCEL traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 6,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167. Cryo-Cell International has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.97.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 107.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO David Portnoy acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Insiders have bought 13,657 shares of company stock valued at $131,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

