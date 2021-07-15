Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Rises By 264.1%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 264.1% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV Panalpina A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of DSDVY traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $124.06. 13,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.71. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $125.10.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.