Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Expands By 319.9%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, an increase of 319.9% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,690,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVIO stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 430,082,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,067,867. EVIO has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

