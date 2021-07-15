Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Expands By 319.9%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, an increase of 319.9% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,690,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EVIO stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 430,082,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,067,867. EVIO has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
About EVIO
Read More: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for EVIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.