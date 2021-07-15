Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Declines By 96.3%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of GIGA remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Giga-tronics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.50.
About Giga-tronics
