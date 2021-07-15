Short Interest in Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Expands By 112.5%

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GIDMF traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,994. Golden Independence Mining has a 12 month low of 0.15 and a 12 month high of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.22.
Golden Independence Mining Company Profile
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Independence Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Independence Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.