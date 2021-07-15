Short Interest in Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Expands By 112.5%

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIDMF traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,994. Golden Independence Mining has a 12 month low of 0.15 and a 12 month high of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.22.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

