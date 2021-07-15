Short Interest in Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Expands By 9,800.0%

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,508,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HALB opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Halberd has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corporation researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

