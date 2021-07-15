Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Rises By 286,800.0%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a growth of 286,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HCMC stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Healthier Choices Management has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Healthier Choices Management alerts:

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Vapor and Grocery. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor. The company operates eight retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States; operates Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through which it offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items; and sells vitamins and supplements on its website thevitaminstore.com and on amazon.com marketplace.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthier Choices Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthier Choices Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.