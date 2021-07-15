Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Rises By 286,800.0%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a growth of 286,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HCMC stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Healthier Choices Management has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Healthier Choices Management
