Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Grows By 346.2%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, an increase of 346.2% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXPLF. DNB Markets raised HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

HXPLF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97. HEXPOL AB has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

