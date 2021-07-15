Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Rises By 192.7%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 192.7% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ICNAF stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26. Icanic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

