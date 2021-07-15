Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Grows By 108.8%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 108.8% from the June 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFTR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,713,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFTR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,040. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Lefteris Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

