Short Interest in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Drops By 98.9%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Mechel PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 338,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,087. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

