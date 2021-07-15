Short Interest in Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Decreases By 96.7%

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the June 15th total of 520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNVN traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,781,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,493,340. Mondial Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Mondial Ventures

Mondial Ventures, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It holds interests in the North 40 acres of the J.B. Tubb Leasehold Estate/Amoco Crawar field comprising three well heads and three well bores; and in the South 40 acres of the Highland Production Company No.

