Short Interest in Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Decreases By 96.7%

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the June 15th total of 520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNVN traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,781,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,493,340. Mondial Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Mondial Ventures
Recommended Story: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Mondial Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondial Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.