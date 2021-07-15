Short Interest in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Declines By 100.0%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 41,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

