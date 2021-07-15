Short Interest in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Declines By 81.3%

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 176,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $2,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

