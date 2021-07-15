Short Interest in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Expands By 766.7%

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

PTNR opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 0.86. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

