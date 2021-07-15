Short Interest in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Decreases By 99.9%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:PMT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,960. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,037,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,285,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after buying an additional 667,214 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 560,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

