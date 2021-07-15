Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Decreases By 73.3%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the June 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLBC opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $32.87.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

