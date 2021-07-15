Short Interest in Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Increases By 526.0%

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 526.0% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 273.3 days.

RAIFF stock remained flat at $$23.96 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

