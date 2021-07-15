Short Interest in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Declines By 99.6%

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 336,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,039. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 176,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.