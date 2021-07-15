Short Interest in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Declines By 99.8%

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 83,942 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners stock remained flat at $$9.94 on Thursday. 596,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,291. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

