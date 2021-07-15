Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Drops By 94.9%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNLSY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of RNLSY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,422. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

