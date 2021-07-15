Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Drops By 87.8%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 352,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBI opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $191.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

