Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Drops By 87.4%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the June 15th total of 189,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 12.2% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

SGA stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

