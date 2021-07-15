Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Drops By 95.2%

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surge Energy stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZPTAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.88.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.