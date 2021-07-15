Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Drops By 95.2%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surge Energy stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZPTAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.88.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

