Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Increases By 550.0%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMRAY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Danske cut Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS TMRAY traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

