Short Interest in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Grows By 925.0%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 925.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

VTC stock opened at $92.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

