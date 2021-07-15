Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Declines By 79.2%

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,300 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 592.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $89,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $43,758,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after acquiring an additional 544,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

WRB traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

